Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers: College Gameday Hosts Make Their Selections
The hosts for the iconic College Gameday show have made their selections for the Georgia Bulldogs matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs' first SEC matchup of the 2025 college football season has arrived as the Dawgs are in Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the Volunteers in Neyland Stadium. This will be the fourth consecutive season both teams are ranked at the time of their matchup.
Georgia has won eight straight games against the Volunteers and is looking to extend their win streak to nine games. A win today would also be the Bulldogs' fifth consecutive victory inside Neyland Stadium, a feat the Dawgs have never achieved.
Tennessee is heading into this matchup with a 2-0 record and an offense that looks extremely explosive. Kirby Smart and the Dawgs will have their hands full stopping Josh Heupel's high-powered offense this afternoon.
College Gameday is in town for this exciting top 15 matchup. And with just hours to go before these two historic programs kick off, the hosts for the beloved show have revealed their final selections.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers Final Predictions (College Gameday)
Pat McAfee: Tennessee
Demsond Howard: Georgia
Nick Saban: Georgia
Candace Parker: Tennessee
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily