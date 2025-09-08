Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers: Recapping Their Most Recent Football Game
Here is a matchup recap of the last college football meeting between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their first SEC matchup of the 2025 season, as both teams are looking to continue their undefeated seasons and build a case for the College Football Playoff. As these two historic programs prepare for their 55th meeting, let's take a look at the results of the last contest between these two teams.
The last time these two schools shared a field was in November of 2024, as the Bulldogs hosted the Volunteers for a massive top-15 showdown. Georgia was heading into this matchup fresh off a disappointing loss to Ole Miss and was looking to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Tennessee, on the other hand, was on a four-game win streak and was looking to end a seven-year losing streak to the Bulldogs. The Volunteers were ranked seventh in the country at the time and had only suffered one loss.
The game began with Tennessee jumping out to a 10-0 lead before the Bulldogs came storming back with 14 unanswered points of their own. The two teams would take a 17-17 tie into the half and look to make adjustments for the final 30 minutes of play.
The second half was all Georgia as the Dawgs would score another 14 unanswered points while keeping Tennessee scoreless. A fumble from Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava would see Tennessee's fate, and the Bulldogs would secure a 31-17 victory.
Georgia will look to have similar successes against the Volunteers this season as they travel to Knoxville in hopes of extending their win streak against their SEC rivals. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
