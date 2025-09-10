Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers: What History Says About The Matchup
What history suggests about the Georgia Bulldogs' week three matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are just days away from their 2025 matchup and are looking to win their ninth consecutive matchup against the Volunteers. As the Dawgs prepare for their 2025 SEC debut, here is what history suggests about the matchup.
Georgia's Historic Win Streak
Georgia has rattled off eight consecutive wins against the Volunteers, which is the team's longest streak in series history. A win Saturday would also mark the fifth consecutive victory in Neyland Stadium, a feat the team has never accomplished.
Kirby vs Heupel
Saturday's matchup will mark the fifth meeting between head coaches Kirby Smart and Josh Heupel. Smart has dominated the series thus far, winning all four of the previous matchups by an average margin of victory of 20 points. Heupel and the volunteers have also failed to reach 20 points in each of the four previous matchups.
The Month of September
While it may be an overlooked aspect, the month in which these two programs meet this season is fairly unique, as it will be the first matchup to take place in September since 2018. It is also worth noting that Tennessee has not defeated Georgia this month since 1995.
The Bulldogs and Volunteers will look to either continue or defy these historical trends as they each look to win their first SEC matchup of the 2025 season. Kickoff for this week three matchup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 13th, and will be broadcast on ABC.
