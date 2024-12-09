Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
The Georgia Bulldogs have had another player enter the transfer portal. Here are the details.
With the 2024 college football regular season officially over, players around the country will now start announcing their plans concerning the transfer portal and the NFL draft. That includes the Georgia Bulldogs, which are in the postseason hunt. The latest player to do so is wide receiver Nitro Tuggle, who announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.
Tuggle was a member of the Bulldogs' 2024 signing class and appeared in a handful of games this season, recording receptions in contests against Tennessee and Tennessee Tech. He was expected to have a much larger impact on the Bulldogs' offense during the 2025 season.
Georgia was very active in the transfer portal last season as they had a good number of players leave the roster while also adding to their roster via the portal. It has become a large phenomenon in college football that all football programs have to deal with every offseason. The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9th and will remain open until Dec. 28th. There will also be a window that opens during the springtime.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Nitro Tuggle, WR
