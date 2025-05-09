Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Listed as Top "Newcomer" in college football by ESPN
According to ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs have one of the nation's best "newcomers" for the 2025 college football season.
Each college football season brings great feelings of excitement amongst fanbases as most schools still feel they have the potential to win a national championship. One of the driving factors for this excitement is the arrival of fresh, highly-talented faces.
With so many departures from the season before, the Georgia Bulldogs are a program that will be introduced to many newcomers during the 2025 season. But one newcomer, in particular, has caught the attention of the national media.
Wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who joined the Bulldogs via the transfer portal after spending two years with the USC Trojans has become a massive name for Georgia this offseason. So much so, that ESPN's Billy Tucker listed him as one of the top newcomers in the nation.
"Branch could have the best season of his career in Athens and help the Dawgs' offense become more consistent than a year ago." Wrote Tucker. "He's the ultimate underneath checkdown and safety valve who can create separation with his suddenness and will complement Georgia's bigger outside targets, such as Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas, to create mismatches."
During the 2024 season, Branch finished with 47 receptions for 503 yards and a touchdown. Over the last two seasons, he racked up 78 receptions for 823 yards and three receiving touchdowns and was one of the most exciting players on the Trojans' offense. His role in the Bulldogs' offense this season could ultimately help Georgia return to a national championship.
