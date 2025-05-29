Georgia CB Daylen Everette Selected To Lott Impact Trophy Watchlist
The college football season is not too far away as the offseason begins for teams around the country. Watchlists for the 2025 season are beginning to come out with notable players from around the country being named to lists. Georgia standout cornerback Daylen Everett was named to the Lott Impact Trophy Watchlist for the upcoming season. A list where only 42 players are named.
This past season, he finished with 58 tackles, three pass deflections, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, a sack, and a fumble recovery. Everett has continued to live up to his five-star billing coming out of high school and took major steps forward during his junior season. One of his best games came against No. 1 Texas at the time where he finished with seven tackles, a sack, forced fumble, fumle recovery, and an interception.
If Everette was to win the award he would be the first in over two decades. The last Bulldog to win the trophy was David Pollack in 2004 when he wont the award. Last year Malaki Starks was a quarterfinalist for the award.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy is an award given annually to the nation's top defender who also exhibits characteristics on football legend Ronnie Lott by their impacts on and off the field. According to the award's site, "IMPACT" is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.
