Georgia Clinches Spot into SEC Championship Game With Texas A&M Loss to Auburn
The Georgia Bulldogs have clinched a birth to the SEC Championship game after an insane weekend of conference upsets. With an Alabama loss to Oklahoma, and a Texas A&M loss to the Auburn Tigers, Georgia will now play the winner of Texas vs Texas A&M at Kyle Field.
Georgia is set to play Georgia Tech on Friday night, so they will have play their final game of the regular season on 6-days rest, but will play the SEC Championship game for an at-large bid in the CFP on 8-days rest.
SEC Standings: Georgia Clinched vs Winner of UT vs TAMU
- Texas (6-1)
- Texas A&M (5-2)
- Georgia (6-2)
- Tennessee (5-2)
- Alabama (4-3)
Per SEC Rules:
In the event of a tie between teams competing for a place in the conference championship game, the following procedures will be used in descending order until the tie is broken:
A.) Head to head competition among the tied teams (Texas A&M and Georgia have not played)
B.) Record versus all common conference opponents among the tied teams (Georgia and Texas A&M's common opponents are Texas and Auburn — if they lose to either, Georgia clinches a spot in the Conference Championship.
