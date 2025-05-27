Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Jokes About Texas Longhorns Ahead of 2025 Football Season
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart made a light-hearted joke about the Texas Longhorns ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The 2025 college football season is still months away, but it is never too early for "smack talk season" to begin between opposing fanbases. And while rivalries in college football (especially the SEC) can become quite hateful, everyone loves some light-hearted chirping.
Judging by a recent social media video, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart appears to be joining in the fun and is aiming his insults at the Texas Longhorns. Smart recently attended a photo shoot for the new EA Sports College Football video game and was asked a series of questions by YouTube personality, Gene Dangus or "Big Game Bengal" who later posted a video about it on his social media.
In the video, Dangus (who is a Texas Longhorns fan) jokingly asks Smart "Is it going to be tough watching Texas hoist the SEC Championship Trophy this year?" The Bulldogs head coach jokingly responded with a light jab of his own, "In what sport? Baseball or basketball?"
While Texas has been ordained by many as the No.1 team in the country last year, Smart does have the right to make jokes at the expense of the Longhorns as his Bulldogs team defeated Texas not once, but twice last season with one of the victories taking place in the Longhorns' home field.
Georgia and Texas will face each other once again in the 2025 regular season as the Longhorns make their first-ever trip to Athens on Saturday, November 15th. A kickoff time and TV Network for this matchup has not yet been announced.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily