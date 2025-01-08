Georgia DE, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Makes Decision on 2025 Season
Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has delcared for the 2025 NFL Draft according to his social media feed.
"It's been an amazing four years! After graduating from the University of Georgai in December, I've decided to forego my remaining eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent the University of Georgia and wear the Red and Black with pride. To coach Smart and the entire coaching staff, thank you for your guidance, mentorship, and unwavering belief in me. To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood, the competition, and the unforgettable memories we created together. To all of Dawg Nation, thank you for you passionate support throughout my time in Athens."
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- OL, Jared Wilson
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
- S, Zion Branch (USC)
- S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
- WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
- S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Dillon Bell
- RB, Trevor Etienne
The Georgia Bulldogs have yet another tough slate in 2025, with their 2024 SEC schedule that was the toughest in CFB just flipping home and away venues. Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee all on the SEC slate in 2025.
