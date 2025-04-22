Georgia Defensive Back Chris Peal Enters the Transfer Portal
Georgia defensive back Chris Peal has entered the transfer portal.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been busy in the spring transfer portal since it opened last Wednesday, and they just lost another player from the roster. Defensive back Chris Peal has announced he has entered the portal.
In 2024, Peal appeared in four games. He redshirted during the 2023 which makes him a redshirt sophomore heading into the 2025 college football season.
Coming out of high school, Peal was rated as the 173rd-best player in the country, the 21st-best cornerback and the fifth-best player in the state of North Carolina from the 2023 recruiting class, according to composite rankings.
Georgia has now lost four players to the portal. Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle announced his commitment to Purdue on Monday. Running back Branson Robinson and offensive lineman Marques Easley have not yet committed to their next school.
On the flip side, Georgia has added three players from the transfer portal thus far. Elo Modozie is an EDGE from Army, Joshua Horton is a defensive lineman from Miami and Josh McCray is a running back Illinois. The Bulldogs are likely to add some more names to that list, but as of now, Georgia has added some depth to positions that they likely needed to ahead of next season.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:
Departures:
- Nitro Tuggle, WR
- Marques Easley, OL
- Branson Robinson, RB
- Chris Peal, DB
Commitments:
- Elo Modozie, LB
- Josh Horton, DL
- Josh McCray, RB
