Georgia Defensive Coordinator Glenn Schumann Talks Preparing for Notre Dame
Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann provides some insight as to how the Georgia Bulldogs' defense has prepared for the Sugar Bowl.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just a few days away from their Sugar Bowl matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The winner of this game will advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals and will be one step closer to earning a spot in the national championship game.
As preparations for the game continue, Bulldogs' defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann provided some insight into the unique challenges that playing Notre Dame presents. One of the most unique challenges are that the Bulldogs and Irish have not played in nearly five years, and have no common opponents in the 2024 season.
"In some ways, it can be even better because there's a newness to it," said Schumann. "There are benefits to playing a team a bunch and seeing them on tape a bunch. But there are also benefits when you go into a game with an opponent you haven't played, you have no preconceived notions and you really dive into the tape."
Schumann also mentioned how the opportunity for a fresh gameplan forces a staff to assess the information differently and dive into the details to get a feel for what that specific opponent likes to do in certain situations.
Schumann and the rest of the Bulldogs' defense will look to hinder the Irish's offensive attack in the Sugar Bowl this Wednesday. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will aired on ESPN.
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Quarterback Brock Vandagriff Announces Retirement
- Georgia Football's All-time Record in the State of Louisiana
- Georgia vs Notre Dame Provides Similar Storyline to Previous Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily