Georgia Defensive Coordinator Listed Among Potential Head Coaches
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has made it a habit of being able to quickly replace assitants moving on for greener pastures. Next up could be Glenn Schumann. Here's the latest.
Georgia football fans have become used to coaching staff attrition. This past offseason, they replaced four position coaches; DB, WR, Co-DC, and RBs. It was a relatively drastic overhaul for the Bulldogs, something that comes with the success the Georgia program has had under head coach Kirby Smart.
One assistant coach that Georgia fans have been fearful of departing is defensive coordinator, Glenn Schumann. He's perhaps the sport's best defensive coordinator and he's just 34 years old and he's been atop the sport defensively for a couple of years now. He's already turned down multiple job opporutnities elsewhere, including an NFL defensive cooridinating position with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, some in the College Football media believe Schumann could be the next hot commodity in a inevitable major coaching search.
Given the success that former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is having as Oregon'shead coach, it's only a matter of time before the Bulldogs' DC gig serves as the launching pad for another head coach. While UGA hasn't been quite as historically dominant over the past two seasons as it was under Lanning in 2021, Schumann is still orchestrating an elite unit. The 34-year-old started working with Kirby Smart as a student assistant at Alabama in 2008 and has been with him every step of the way as the Bulldogs have grown into the class of college football." - CBSSports on Glenn Schumann.
