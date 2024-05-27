College Coaches Speak Highly of Carson Beck, Says He'll Go No. 1 Overall
College football coaches spoke very highly of Georgia football's starting quarterback Carson Beck.
Expectations are running high in the city of Athens and rightfully so for the upcoming football season. Head coach Kirby Smart by himself draws massive amounts of attention but perhaps the biggest reason why so many people are high on Georgia this year has to do with quarterback Carson Beck. He elected to return for another season after a full season of starting in 2023 and many expect him to have a big year.
Beck is listed as the favorite to win the Heisman right now and is believed to be a top choice for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. In fact, in an article by The Athletic, that's exactly how one SEC defensive coordinator spoke of the Georgia quarterback.
“I think he’ll be the No. 1 overall pick,” said one veteran SEC defensive coordinator. “A few things really stood out to me after playing him. He runs better than you think because he doesn’t do it often and he has such a quick release. He gets rid of it fast as s—. And he’s really intelligent. He’s one of the few quarterbacks who doesn’t look to the sidelines all the time. We were showing 0 (blitz) and he got them into a little quick screen. He’s really impressive.”
That wasn't all that was said of Beck in the article. Another college football defensive coordinator piled on and had some noteworthy things to say about him.
“He played lights out against us,” said a DC of a top 25 team. “He’s got that prototypical first-round QB look to him. His touch on the deep ball was tremendous. I don’t think there is a better quarterback in the country right now in terms of his size, accuracy, accuracy on the deep ball. I think he throws a better deep ball than Jayden Daniels.”
In 2023, Beck threw for nearly 4,000 yards, completed over 70% of his passes and threw just six interceptions in 14 games. He fits the mold of what people are searching for in a quarterback every single day and the Bulldogs will be leaning on him this season to help get them back into the college football playoffs this year and compete for a national title.
