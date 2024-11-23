Georgia Defensive Lineman Suffers Injury Against Umass
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury during the Dawgs’ game against Umass. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their fifth home of the 2024 season as they take on the Umass Minutemen. Unfortunately for Georgia, it appears that a Bulldog player has suffered an injury.
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller is currently own on the field and is being tended to by the Georgia medical staff. His injury severity and location is currently unclear.
Updates on the player’s status will be provided as further information is revealed.
UPDATE: Miller's injury has been identified as a shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
How to Watch Georgia vs Umass
- Gameday: Saturday, November 23rd. 2024
- Game time: 12:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Dave Neal (Play-by-play) and Max Starks (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
