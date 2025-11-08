Georgia Defensive Lineman Suffers Injury in Matchup vs Mississippi State
A Georgia player has suffered an injury in their matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their conference matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. It is Georgia's second to last conference game of the season and its final true road game on the schedule.
Georgia is looking to lock down a spot in the college football playoff this year as they came in at No. 5 in the first release of the rankings of the season. A win vs Mississippi State would certainly help the cause.
Mississippi State is heading into this matchup fresh off a victory as well. The Bulldogs were able to earn their first conference victory in multiple seasons after a dramatic win against Arkansas. The matchup has provided the Bulldogs with a spark of momentum heading into the contest.
Christen Miller went down with an injury during the game. It was unclear what the injury was but it is worth noting that Miller walked off the field under his own power. Miller also did not go to the medical tent afterwards.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Official Injury Report
Georgia:
Out:
- WR #8 Colbie Young
- TE #9 Ethan Barbour
- WR #11 Talyn Taylor
- DB #31 Kyron Jones
- DL #44 Jordan Hall
Questionable:
- DB #15 Demello Jones
Mississippi State:
Out:
- CB #20 Jett Jefferson
- DL #43 Will Whitson
- OL #53 Brennan Smith
- OL #54 Blake Steen
- OL #76 Albert Reese IV
Probable:
- S #2 Isaac Smith
With a win Saturday, Georgia will be one step closer to reaching this year's College Football Playoff and hopefully competing for a national title. While a loss would not doom the Bulldogs playoff hopes completely, it would make the path to reaching this year's tournament much more challenging.
With ranked matchups agaisnt Georgia Tech adn Texas still remaining on the schedule, winning this afternoon will be a massive requirement. Fortunately for the (Georgia) Bulldogs, they have lost to Mississippi State just once in their previous 15 contests.
Although Georgia is currently a strong favorite to emerge victorious in today's game, there is still a chance for an upset, and Dawg fans should be ready for a four-quarter fight.
Kickoff for today's contest is scheduled for approximately 12 p.m. ET, and coverage of this event will be nationally available on ESPN. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.