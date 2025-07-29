Georgia DL Christen Miller Named to Outland Trophy Watchlist Ahead of 2025 Season
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller has been placed on the Outland Trophy watchlist ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their 2025 college football season and are looking to return to the College Football Playoff. To do so, the Dawgs will need a strong preformance from their defensive line.
Luckily for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, Georgia is expected to have one of the nation's best interior defensive linemen this season, as Christen Miller has been placed on the Outland Trophy watchlist for the upcoming season.
The Outland Trophy is an award given to the nation's best interior defensive lineman. Since its inception in 1946, the Dawgs have had two winners, with Jordan Davis being the most recent Bulldog recipient during the 2021 season. Miller will look to join the short list of Bulldogs this season as he prepares for the 2025 season.
During Georgia's turbulent 2024 season, Miller was one of the more consistent members of the Bulldogs' roster. He recorded a career high for both tackles, sacks, and was extremely disruptive on the opposing offense's line of scrimmage. Despite being draft eligible at the conclusion of the 2024 season, Miller elected to return for 2025 and is one of the Dawgs' more highly anticipated members of the roster.
Miller and the Bulldogs will begin the 2025 season in Athens when the team hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
