Georgia EDGE, Mykel Williams Accepts Invite to 2025 NFL Draft
Former Georgia EDGE rusher, Mykel Williams has officially accepted an NFL to the 2025 NFL Draft. It will be hosted in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
In an exciting announcement for Georgia football fans, Mykel Williams, the Bulldogs’ standout defensive end, has accepted an invitation to the 2025 NFL Draft, set to take place in Green Bay from Thursday, April 24th to Saturday, April 26th. This marks a significant milestone, as Williams becomes the first Bulldog to officially accept an invitation to the 2025 draft.
Williams, a dynamic defensive presence for Georgia, entered the Georgia program as a heralded five-star and is seemingly a first-round lock. Known for his versatility, athleticism, and ability to disrupt offenses, Williams has proven time and again that he has the skills to thrive at the next level. Whether it’s his pass-rushing ability, strength at the point in the run game, or awareness on the field, Williams has all the makings of a difference-maker on any NFL defense.
For whichever team decides to call his name during the draft, Williams represents an opportunity to strengthen their defensive unit. His playmaking ability, combined with his leadership and high football IQ, makes him a solid pick for any organization looking to boost its defensive line.
As the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaches, Georgia fans will be eagerly watching to see where Williams lands, knowing that the team that drafts him is getting a player with the potential to make an immediate impact.
The latest NFLMockDraft Database intel says that Mykel Williams is projected to be the No. 15 player on average.
