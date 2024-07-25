Georgia/Florida Game Has An Added Wrinkle This Season Thanks to Bulldogs Running Back
The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will have an added wrinkle to it, thanks to this Georgia football running back.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are one of college football’s most iconic rivalries and have been a part of some massive moments in the sport over the past few decades. But while these two teams have plenty of reasons to hate each other, this year’s matchup provides an interesting wrinkle to the rivalry.
Earlier in the week, Florida Gators defensive lineman Cam Jackson was asked about which team he was most excited to play this season. The defensive lineman provided this answer.
“Georgia. If you know why, you know why. It’s just that one specific person. Like I want to beat Georgia too, but it’s that one specific person who I’m trying to get after for sure.”
While he didn’t provide a name, Jackson is almost certainly referencing Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne, who was once a member of the Florida Gators before joining Georgia via the transfer portal. Jackson also mentioned that other Florida players also share this sentiment.
While “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” has never lacked hate or anticipation. Trevor Etienne’s addition to the Bulldogs’ roster seems to raise the stakes a little for this year’s matchup.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.