Dawgs Daily

Georgia/Florida Game Has An Added Wrinkle This Season Thanks to Bulldogs Running Back

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will have an added wrinkle to it, thanks to this Georgia football running back.

Christian Kirby II

Apr 13, 2024; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs with the ball during the G-Day Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 13, 2024; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs with the ball during the G-Day Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will have an added wrinkle to it, thanks to this Georgia football running back.


The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are one of college football’s most iconic rivalries and have been a part of some massive moments in the sport over the past few decades. But while these two teams have plenty of reasons to hate each other, this year’s matchup provides an interesting wrinkle to the rivalry. 

Earlier in the week, Florida Gators defensive lineman Cam Jackson was asked about which team he was most excited to play this season. The defensive lineman provided this answer. 

“Georgia. If you know why, you know why. It’s just that one specific person. Like I want to beat Georgia too, but it’s that one specific person who I’m trying to get after for sure.”

While he didn’t provide a name, Jackson is almost certainly referencing Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne, who was once a member of the Florida Gators before joining Georgia via the transfer portal. Jackson also mentioned that other Florida players also share this sentiment. 

While “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” has never lacked hate or anticipation. Trevor Etienne’s addition to the Bulldogs’ roster seems to raise the stakes a little for this year’s matchup.

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

Published
Christian Kirby II

CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Home/Football