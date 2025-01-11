Georgia Football 2025 Offseason Check - Where Do the Bulldogs Stand at OL?
The Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2025 season with plenty of questions along the offensive line. We take a look at where they stand entering the offseason.
As the University of Georgia football team looks ahead to the 2025 season, one of the most unexpected aspects of their upcoming campaign is the overhaul of the offensive line. With several key players declaring for the NFL draft and a host of talented newcomers entering the fold, Georgia’s offensive line will be vastly different—but ready to compete at the highest level. Most believe the biggest question for every Georgia football fan out there is “What will this offensive line look like”?
The 2025 offensive line will feature a mix of established talent and emerging stars. Among the faces who are expected to make a significant impact are players like Daniel Calhoun, Micah Morris, Earnest Greene, and Monroe Freeling. These highly touted offensive linemen bring a unique skill set and physicality that will help reshape Georgia's front five. While competition for starting spots is expected to be fierce, all three of these players are primed to battle for major roles in what could be a game-changing offensive line for the Bulldogs.
Building a Strong Unit for 2025 and Beyond
Georgia’s offensive line in 2025 has the potential to be a dynamic and powerful unit. Though the competition for starting spots will be fierce, the blend of size, strength, and athleticism from these newcomers gives the Bulldogs one of the most improved offensive line rooms in the SEC.
One of the key themes for Georgia in 2025 will be the development of depth and versatility across the offensive line. Georgia has a plethora of options at both offensive guard and offensive tackle, most of which are intertwined. Players like Daniel Calhoun, Earnest Greene, and Micah Morris are all capable of playing both guard and tackle. The presumed starter at center, Drew Bobo played in 2024 at both guard and center as well.
The bottom line for the unit in 2025, they simply need to be better. Sacks have increased year over year, rushing yards per carry have decreased, pressure rates are up, and explosives are down. All the stats and ensuing draft positionings from the exiting offensive lineman departing the roster indicate Georgia's offensive line has declined.
Taking pride in the run game
Georgia’s football team is coming off a year where they did not run the ball at the standard the previous Georgia football teams set. Last year, Georgia ran the ball at an all-time low in the Kirby Smart era. This group averaged 124.4 per game. Georgia needs to regroup the whole offensive side of the ball and make it a key priority to run the ball against everyone, no matter who is on the other sideline.
