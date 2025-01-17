Georgia Football 2025 Outlook: What Will the Offense Look Like?
For the most part, college football rosters are pretty much settled at this point in regard to transfer portal exits, NFL draft declarations and additions from the transfer portal. That also means teams have somewhat of an idea of what their offensive and defensive depth charts will look like for the upcoming season, so let's take an early look at Georgia's offense for next season.
Quarterbacks
Georgia will be searching for a new starting quarterback now that Carson Beck is no longer on the roster. Gunner Stockton seems to have the upper hand after he came in for Beck during the SEC Championship game and also started during the Sugar Bowl. However, it can also be expected that there will still be a competition between him and Ryan Puglisi during the spring. At least those are the two main names to watch.
After them, it's incoming freshman Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender. Montgomery is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury he suffered during his final season of high school ball. Millender was a late addition to the 2025 recruiting class for Georgia.
Running Backs
There was a strong belief that Georgia would be returning their entire running back room from 2024 but Trevor Etienne ultimately decided to declare for the NFL draft. That leaves the Dawgs with Nate Frazier, Cash Jones who decided to come back, Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson, Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips and incoming freshman Bo Walker.
After the 2024 season, it seems like Frazier will be the lead back in the room with a mixture of Jones and both Robinsons backing him up. However, B. Robinson had his 2024 season end due to an MCL injury and R. Robinson also ended his season on the injury report, so both will be working back to being healthy.
Wide Receiver
Georgia went portal hunting yet again at wide receiver this offseason and landed Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas and USC transfer Zachariah Branch. Georgia also retained Dillon Bell but lost Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett to the NFL draft. They also lost Anthony Evans to the transfer portal. So right now, it looks like Georgia will be leaning on the like of Bell, Thomas, Branch, London Humphreys, Sacovie White and Nitro Tuggle.
However, perhaps the names fans are most excited about for next season are all in the 2025 recruiting class. The Bulldogs reeled in their most talented wide receiver class in a while which consists of Talyn Taylor, CJ Wiley, Landon Roldan, Tyler Williams and Thomas Blackshear. Spring football will be an exciting time to see which of those names flash the most.
Tight End
Georgia only lost one name from their tight end room this offseason as Benjamin Yurosek declared for the NFL Draft. On the other hand, Oscar Delp announced he is coming back for another year, so he is a big name for the Bulldogs to retain on offense. Lawson Luckie and Delp mostly led the way for Georgia at tight end this year and it will likely be the same thing in 2025 with Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich right behind them.
The 2025 class also has two names to keep an eye on but really one in particular. Georgia landed Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour in the class and both are very talented, but Williams might be a day one difference maker for Georgia. He's listed at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds and has the potential to do anything he wants to do at the college level.
Offensive Line
This is going to be an interesting position to watch this offseason. The Dawgs lost Tate Ratledge, Xavier Truss, Jared Wilson and Dylan Fairchild to the NFL draft, all of which were starters. That leaves Micah Morris, Earnest Greene, Drew Bobo and Monroe Freeling as the names who saw a notable amount of playing time last season. So those four can expect to be in the starting lineup, but who are the other names to watch?
Daniel Calhoun flashed last year as a true freshman even though he didn't see the field all of that much, but fans expect to hear more about him. Bobo will likely be the starting center and behind him will likely be Jamal Meriweather. Outside of that, Georgia will be figuring out what the rest of their depth chart looks like at offensive line this year.
