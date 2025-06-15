Georgia Football Adds Former Player as Defensive Analyst
Georgia football has hired former player Jaden Hunter as a defensive analyst.
While the 2025 college football season approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs have continued to add to their staff. This time it's former player Jaden Hunter, who previously coached for Georgia State, as a defensive analyst.
Hunter played for Georgia during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He saw action in four games over his college career. Hunter would later transfer to Western Kentucky to finish out his playing career. He finished his college career with 133 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception.
Georgia State hired Hunter to be the assistant linebackers coach and is now back in Athens to help with his former football team. Hunter also coached at Buford High School in the state of Georgia, prior to entering the college ranks.
The Bulldogs recently had one of their defensive staff members leave earlier in the offseason. Former player Jarvis Jones was an assistant linebackers coach at Georgia, but accepted the head coaching position at his former high school, Carver High School.
Georgia has made a string of hires over the years with people that have connections with the University. Kirby Smart himself was a former player at Georgia and now has several members on his staff that also have Bulldog ties prior to them becoming coaches with the program.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily