Georgia Football and Texas With Chance to Make College Football History This Season
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns could make college football history during the 2024 college football season.
Conference championship week has arrived as college football's regular season has come to a close. One of the most highly anticiapted matchups of title week takes place in the SEC as the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns prepare to square off for their second meeting of the 2024 season.
The Bulldogs bested the Longhorns in Austin earlier this season after forcing a dooming, four turnovers against Texas' offense. The Horns will now have their chance at revenge as they travel to Atlanta for their first ever SEC Championship game.
While rematches in the conference championship are somewhat of a rarity, they have certainly happened. The best example of this being last year's Pac-12 Championship between Oregon and Washington. The Huskies emerged victorious in both occasions, earning them a spot in the College Football Playoff.
But while rematches between two teams have occured over the years, there has not been an occasion where two teams play each other three times in one season. At least not since the leather helmet was banned. However, the Bulldogs and Longhorns could break that trend this season.
