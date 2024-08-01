Georgia Football Begins Fall Camp For 2024 College Football Season
After a long and turbulent offseason, it is finally time for college football in the city of Athens. The Georgia Bulldogs’ 2024 season is in full swing as the team has begun their fall camp today. Kirby Smart is set to address the media regarding the Dawgs’ first practice sometime this afternoon.
For the first time in almost three seasons, the Bulldogs won’t be the defending national champions.
Georgia’s hopes of a three-peat came to a close in 2023 after losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game led to their exclusion from the College Football Playoff. Despite this, Kirby Smart and his team have made it clear that the 2024 season won’t be a “revenge tour” and that their focus will be strictly on winning the national championship.
Getting back to the top of college football won’t be a breeze however, the Bulldogs’ 2024 schedule is an absolute grinder. Georgia will play three top 15 teams on the road and will also have an additional two or three top-25 matchups as well. This of course does not include the extended playoff schedule since the 12-team playoff schedule will be in effect this season.
The Dawgs’ fall camp will lead straight into their regular season, which they will open in Atlanta, Georgia against the Clemson Tigers. This will be the first meeting between these two teams since the 2021 season opener which Georgia won 10-3.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
