Georgia Football Breaks a Decade-Long Trend in SEC Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs were able to accomplish something they ahd never done in the SEC Championship in their win over Texas.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their crown as SEC Champions this Saturday as they defeated the Texas Longhorns in a dramatic overtime finish. The win was the Bulldogs' second over the Longhorns this season and was their third SEC title victory under head coach Kirby Smart.
The Dawgs' title win was made extra special thanks to added dramatics such as the overtime finish in SEC Championship history, a questionable no call for targeting, and an injury to starting quarterback Carson Beck which forced the Dawgs to rely on Gunner Stockton for the entire second half. But the victory was also made sweeter by the fact that the Bulldogs accomplished something they had never been able to do in an SEC Championship game.
Prior to Saturday's contest, Georgia had yet to win a one score matchup in the SEC Championship and had been on the losing end of heartbreaking finishes in 2012, 2018, and 2023 (all three losses came to the Alabama Crimson Tide). However, history changed as running back Trevor Etienne ran into the endzone to give the Dawgs a three point victory over Texas in overtime.
Not only was Georgia's SEC Championship triumph a massive win for the Dawgs and a testament to the resiliency they have shown all season. The win has now bucked an unfortunate trend that suggests the Dawgs are unable to win close matchups in the conference championship game.
