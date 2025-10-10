Georgia Football Close to Fully Unlocking the Entire Offense
The Georgia Bulldogs are closing to fully unlocking their offense.
Right now, nobody would likely consider Georgia as one of the most dangerous offenses in college football. They have a good offense but they are still trying to figure some things out on the fly. However, they might be closer to becoming one of the most dangerous offenses in the country than people think.
The last piece that is really missing from Georgia's offense is Gunner Stockton becoming a more effecient passer against zone coverage. Tennessee ran man to man coverage against Georgia and he tore them apart by throwing for over 300 yards. Now he just needs to become more consistent against zone.
The good news is that Stockton is close to doing just that, he just has to start trusting himself to make the throws. He is looking in the right places and knows how to read the progressions, he is just a little reluctant to throw the ball into some tight windows, which is understandable for a young quarterback.
The bad news is that Stockton is going to have to figure it out sooner rather than later, because defenses are going to start sitting in zone coverage all game and forcing Stockton to prove he can do it. He did show signs of improvement against Kentucky at home last weekend and he will have to do it against AUburn on the road this week.
Once Stockton figures that out, this Georgia offense will be rolling at a very high rate. The run game has been great this year, the wide receiver and tight end room has showcased how dangerous they and the quarterback has shown signs of having the "it" factor.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily