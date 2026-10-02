Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Raises The Standard With Electric Speech

ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was proud of his team after crushing Oklahoma last weekend. The Bulldogs cruised to a 41-13 victory, but Smart knows his team can play better. There's a standard they play to, and if they play to that standard, they'll be tough to beat this fall.

"I am proud as hell of what we did," Smart told his team in the locker-room last weekend. "Did we play a four-quarter game? No, but when it's coming will we be ready, or will we be tight? Will we play nervous?

This postgame speech from Kirby Smart after the @GeorgiaFootball win vs. Oklahoma 😤 pic.twitter.com/D00kB4IarT — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 1, 2026

In the past we've seen Kirby Smart's teams knock their opponent out cold. There's a knockout punch that end the game with a bang. While you could make the case the Bulldogs did that with Dwight Phillips' long 4th quarter touchdown run, Smart told his team he didn't feel the final punch was ever blown.

"I don't think we knocked them out. Does anyone think we knocked them out with a right hook or a left hook? Do you feel like we knocked them out? I don't think we did."

"What makes me feel good is that I see some long faces in the room that know we could have played better," Smart added. "When you show up to work Monday say: I have to get better. You believe that you can get better. The disease that's out there is: You are really good - you just dominated."

The reality is that they did dominant. They were up 28-0 at the half and the game was never in doubt. They created turnovers, scored touchdowns instead of field goals, and had complete control of the game from the very beginning. Once again, the Bulldogs were not tested.

So yes, the disease is real. However, Kirby Smart created the disease by building an elite football team that has devoured every opponent in their way. They've only played four games, but there's a reason why the Bulldogs are ranked where they are. While they have not been tested yet, and may not be tested this weekend, Kirby Smart holds his team to one standard. It's the standard of excellence.

The Bulldogs don't have to play to their exact standard this weekend. The Commodores are limping into Athens and don't have enough firepower to hang with the Bulldogs. However, once they head to Tuscaloosa, they'll need to play to that Georgia standard.