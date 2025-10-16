Georgia Football Declares for Fans to "Stripe Sanford" vs Ole Miss
The Georgia Bulldogs have declared for fans to 'stripe Sanford" vs Ole Miss.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend for a massive ranked conference matchup. The Rebels come into this game undefeated while the Bulldogs still hold strong at one loss.
Georgia introduced a new aspect to the gameday atmosphere in Athens earlier this year when they broke out LED bracelets for fans to use during the Alabama game. Now they are calling for fans to "stripe out Sanford' for the game against Ole Miss.
Georgia Fans Called to 'Stripe Sanford'
The home side of the stadium has been called to wear black, the middle sections of the stadium will wear white and the visitors side of the stadium will wear read. You can click the link in the tweet to discover what color you should wear in your section.
Last season, Ole Miss bested Georgia in Oxford thanks to an extremely strong showing from its defense. The Rebels held the Bulldogs to 10 points, less than 250 total yards, and forced a staggering three turnovers. The Bulldogs will need to take much better care of the football, should they look to win this year's contest.
The good news is this time around, Georgia gets Ole Miss at home, and when that was the case in 2023, the Bulldogs walked out of their own stadium with a massive win over the Rebels. Georgia previously held a 33-game win streak at home prior to their loss to Alabama. Now the Dawgs are looking to start up a new streak in Sanford Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET for Saturday and the game will be broadcasted on ABC with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call. After this week, Georgia will be on a bye before they head to Jacksonville to take on the Florida Gators.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 18th, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Snaford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE