Georgia Football Depth Chart: Preseason Projection for Defense
The Georgia Bulldogs begin fall camp Thursday afternoon in preparation for their season opener against the Clemson Tigers inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have 30 days to get prepared for the ACC Foe, and they have a few roster questions to answer prior to that Noon Kickoff.
Defensively, the Bulldogs appear on paper to be one of the nation's most daunting units, though there are a few position battles up for grabs over the next month.
Nose Tackle
- Nazir Stackhouse
- Jah Jarrett
The Bulldogs don't exactly have a Jordan Davis on the roster, though it hasn't stopped them from searching for one nor are they hurting. Nazir Stackhouse returns to the roster despite NFL Draft Grades following last season. Sophomore Jah Jarrett is the closest resemblance to Davis at 6'5, 350 pounds, and took massive strides to playing time this offseason according to sources.
Defensive Tackle
- Warren Brinson
- Xavier McCleod
- Christen Miller
- Jordan Hall*
Expectations heading into camp are that this should be one of the more competitive battles on the roster. However, it did take a hit with the injury to Jordan Hall who is expected to miss the start of camp with a lower-body injury. Brinson returns for another year as the presumed starter. However the addition of Xavier McCleod from South Carolina showed explosive results during the spring game. Christen Miller has had a tremendous offseason and shows tremendous promise entering year three as well.
Defensive End
- Mykel Williams*
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- Gabe Harris
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye
Mykel Williams has been in the news this offseason for his position change to JACK, though it's unlikely it will be a full-time change. Williams will still have packages at Defensive End for the Bulldogs as well. On top of the soon-to-be first-rounder, Williams will be joined by TID and Gabe Harris both of which are extremely disruptive players. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was able to get extended practice time this spring with TID out with foot surgery this spring and showed immediate promise this fall as a true freshman.
JACK
- Mykel Williams*
- Chaz Chambliss
- Damon Wilson
- Sam M'Pemba
Another extremely competitive room even without the addition of Mykel Williams this offseason. Chaz Chambliss returns as the veteran in the room and will likely see a lot of playing time on early downs. Though year two of five-stars Damon Wilson and Sam M'Pemba have led to plenty of anticipation this fall.
MIKE
- CJ Allen
- Raylen Wilson
- Justin Williams
CJ Allen is the expected breakout star of this defense this year at the middle linebacker position. Behind him is a plethora of talented young linebackers. Raylen Wilson spent time at WILL a year ago alongside CJ Allen in the second unit, his playing time this year will undoubtedly be impacted by Jalon Walker and others. Justin Williams is a five-star freshman that will flash in mop-up duty immediately this fall.
WILL
- Smael Mondon
- Jalon Walker
- Troy Bowles
Glenn Schumann will have plenty of options at both inside linebacker spots this fall, as he typically does. Though Smael Mondon returning, presumably full healthy, is a boost to this unit's experience levels. Mondon will be bolstered by the likes of Jalon Walker and Troy Bowles along with freshman Chris Cole.
STAR
- Joenel Aguero
- Jacorey Thomas
- Kyron Jones
- Daylen Everette
Sources have indicated that Joenel Aguero will be the overwhelming favorite to start at STAR in week 1 against Clemson. Though Jacorey Thomas has earned playing time on this roster at some point. He's on the leadership council for the Bulldogs, he's cross-trained for multiple seasons and he's a starter quality football player. Kyron Jones worked with the twos during the spring at the STAR spot and shows physical upside. As for Daylen Everette, Georgia's surplus of corner talent could see Everrette bump to the slot during obvious passing downs according to sources.
Safety
- Malaki Starks
- Dan Jackson
- KJ Bolden
- Jake Pope
- Jacorey Thomas
- Justyn Rhett
This group will more than likely be led by Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson in week one. However, if you've been reading the tea leaves this offseason, it appears only a matter of time before this coaching staff elects to let KJ Bolden loose. Jake Pope, transfer from Alabama, flashed at times during the spring game even with a club on his left hand.
Corner
- Daylen Everette
- Julian Humphrey
- Daniel Harris
- Ellis Robinson
It's the one position on the defensive side of the football that doesn't have it's known starters. Entering fall camp, Daniel Harris and Julian Humphrey are in the midst of a battle to see who starts on the opposite side of Everette. Five-star freshman Ellis Robinson seems to be the type of talent that will inevitably crack the lineup at some point this fall as well.
