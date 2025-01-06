Georgia Football EDGE, Damon Wilson Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia EDGE rusher Damon Wilson has enterred the NCAA Transfer Portal per reports.
The Georgia Bulldogs wrapped up their 2024 season in the Sugar Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, giving their entire roster five days to decide whether or not they would enter the portal. QB, Jaden Rashada and WR, Anthony Evans have already enterred swince the conlcusion of the game, now EDGE Damon Wilson has announced that he will enter as well.
Wilson played a pivotal role on the roster in 2024 as a sophomore, playing a lot of snaps, particularly when Mykel Williams was banged up. With the departure of both Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker, one would have thought Wilson's role would only increase in 2025.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Jaden Rashada, QB
This comes as a bit of shock to most following the Georgia program considering just how dependent Georgia already was on Wilson for the 2025 season. The Bulldogs have a history of retaining players, even when they enter the portal, especially if the player is as impactful as Wilson. In years past players like Amarius Mims, Julian Humphrey, Daniel Harris, and Christen Miller have all enterred the portal, only to return to Athens.
NFL Draft Declarations:
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily