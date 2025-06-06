Georgia Football Fans Named Most Cringeworthy College Sports Fanbase
Georgia Bulldog fans have officially been named the most cringeworthy fan base in college sports.
Fans of all sports take pride in being loud and cheerful for their favorite team, but college fans typically tend to take it to whole other level. Specifically for college football as there is arguably not a single environment across the entire landscape of sports that comapres to what goes down on Saturdays in fall.
Georgia Bulldog fans certainly fall under the category of very passionate fans, but they have recently received a new title. According to a new study by Action Network, which sifted through thousands of social media posts on twitter and Reddit using Brandwatch, Georgia leads the the country as the most cringeworthy college sports fanbase, with 15,640 cringe-related posts.
According to the study, Bulldog fans are known for their loud celebrations, heated online fights with rival schools, and viral moments that sometimes go a little too far.
Perhaps that just comes with the territory of winning back-to-back national titles or the overall success that Kirby Smart has brought to the program. Or maybe it's because Georgia fans just tweet and post more than any other fan base, so the numbers are skewed.
Whatever the reasoning is, knowing the dedication of Georgia fans, they'll wear their crown of most cringeworthy fan base with pride. At the end of the day though, there is nothing cringey about repping and cheering for your team all seven days of the week.
