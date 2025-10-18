Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Expected to Make Return Against Ole Miss Rebels
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to have one of their starting offensive linemen return from injury for their week eight matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are just hours away from their highly anticipated kickoff for their week eight matchup. As the beginning of today's game inches closer, more and more developments regarding the matchup have been made available.
One of the latest developments is excellent news for Bulldog fans, as the Dawgs are expected to return one of their starting players. Earnest Greene III, an offensive lineman for Georgia, is expected to make his return this afternoon.
Bulldogs Offensive Line Continues to Get Healthier
Greene had been battling a back injury throughout the majority of the regular season and had not been made available for a handful of games this year. However, the offensive lineman was omitted from the latest injury report from the SEC, which implies that he will be available for the Dawgs this afternoon.
In addition to his omission from the latest injury report, Greene has been listed amongst the starters in the Bulldogs' official starting roster. While there has been no confirmation from Kirby Smart and his staff as to whether Greene will be playing, it is still an excellent sign for the Dawgs.
Freshman offensive lineman Juan Gaston and veteran Monroe Freeling, who have each been playing through multiple ailments, were also left off the latest injury report, indicating that Greene, Gaston, and Freeling will all be available for today's contest.
While a healthy offensive line is not enough to guarantee a Bulldogs win this afternoon, the notion that members within the position group are beginning to get healthier is an excellent sign for Georgia fans moving forward.
The Bulldogs and Ole Miss will kick off their highly anticipated week eight matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Final Injury Report
Ole Miss (Out)
- S #31 Ladarian Clardy
Georgia (Out)
- TE #9 Ethan Barbour
- WR #11 Talyn Taylor
- DB #31 Kyron Jones
- OL #51 Malachi Toliver
- WR #88 Thomas Blackshear