Georgia Football Fans Need to Prepare for this to Happen vs Marshall
Georgia fans need to prepare for this to happen vs Marshall on Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just a day out from kicking their 2025 college football season off against Marshall. As fans get ready to root for their favorite team on Saturday, there are a few things Georgia fans need to prepare themselves for that could potentially happen during the game.
More Backups Than Nate Frazier
Fans should not be shocked if they don't see Nate Frazier for a big portion of the game. Georgia knows that Frazier is their starter at running back, and they know what he is able to do. The bigger question is about the guys behind him, and which of those guys is going to get the second-most carries this season. Frazier is certainly going to get a good amount of playing time, but don't be surprised if he is pulled from the game earlier than others.
Daniel Harris Getting the Start
There has been a quarterback battle this offseason at cornerback for Georgia between Harris, Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones. Fans should not be shocked or concerned, though if Harris is the starter tomorrow. First of all, because Harris is very talented and started for Georgia last season, but also because Coach Smart tends to always give the nod to the veteran at first. So don't get concerned about Robinson or Jones if they aren't the first ones in the game.
Juan Gaston Starting at Offensive Line
Georgia fans have seen true freshmen turn into impact players during their first season, but very rarely do you see them lock down a starting spot in the first game of their college career. There's a good chance Gaston does that on Saturday. The Bulldogs need some improved offensive line play this season, and it looks like they have found part of the solution in Gaston.
