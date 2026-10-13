Georgia Football Flips Impressive Prospect From The Auburn Tigers

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs are already beating up on the Auburn Tigers.

The two-long time rivals will face off Between The Hedges this Saturday on the gridiron, but the two SEC programs are constantly battling on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday the Bulldogs were able to flip in-state cornerback Nash Johnson from the Auburn Tigers, giving the Dawgs their 22nd commitment in their already impressive 2017 recruiting class.

The playmaking McEachern (GA) cornerback from Powder Springs had been committed to Auburn since May 31st. He has previously been committed to Alabama, but with two more months left in his recruitment, the 6-foot-1 175-pounder decided to stay home and commit to the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

When you turn on the tape there's a lot to like about what Johnson brings to the table. He brings a lean, lengthy frame, he's an above-average athlete, and he's used to playing against quality receivers. He's a smart player who understands coverages, is fundamentally sound, and uses the sideline correctly on the perimeter. He's quick, runs well down the field, and does a good job of using his length to break up tackles. Johnson excels in man coverage and could push for All-Region status and more with a strong second half of his senior season.

He also knows how to tackle. You have to be able to be physical to play cornerback in Athens, and Johnson has that skillset. He can tackle, get off blocks, and loves to compete. He's one of the top cornerback prospects in the metro-Atlanta area and has been a consistent defender in the secondary for a talented McEachern defense. So far this season Johnson has made 12 tackle while showing consistent play in coverage.

The Bulldogs added a commitment from another cornerback in late September in four-star Alius Mayo, a 6-foot-4 190-pounder from California who is ranked as the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the 2027 class.

With Johnson on board the Bulldogs now have two cornerback commitments in the 2027 class with one other target remaining in three-star Grayson (GA) defensive back Preston Glasco. The Bulldogs also have two in-state safety prospects on the commit list in Douglas County (GA) four-star Adryan Cole and Lakeside (GA) four-star Seth Williams. As for Johnson, he's currently ranked as the No. 65 prospect in the state and the No. 550 overall prospect in the country. The Bulldogs now have the 14th-ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2027 class.