TUSCALOOSA - If you’re not on the Gunner Stockton bandwagon yet you better jump on quick.

After leading the Bulldogs to an epic 20-17 road win over the Crimson Tide, Stockton is reminding the rest of college football that he’s one of the very best in the game.

He’s firmly back in the Heisman race and is showing the ability to make impressive NFL-style throws down the field. Stockton completed several passes into tight windows, including a key 3rd and 7 pass to a covered Elyiss Williams down the stretch to help secure the win.

ESPN analyst and former first-round pick EJ Manuel said on College Football Live that he beleives Stockton’s NFL stock is firmly on the rise.

“Gunner Stockton was once again fantastic,” Manuel said. “His ability to push the ball up the field, but then also the take off run. We talked about it coming to the game, could he use his legs to his benefit against his Alabama defense? He was still able to do it.”

“Ten different receivers caught a pass in this match," Manuel added. "Also, 3rd down offense, over 50%, 7/13 on the night. He made a lot of money tonight and I'm not talking NIL money. I'm talking NFL money. He looked like a pro quarterback tonight handling the situation. Excellent job from Stockton."

There hasn't been a ton of NFL talk surrounding Stockton so far, but that could very well change over the next several months. Stockton's ability to read defense, make plays with his legs, and put his team in the best scenario possible if what makes him one of the best right now in college football.

But now, he's making NFL throws. He's zipping the ball into tight windows and he's doing it with the game on the line. He's got ice in his veins and should see his stock rise more and more this fall if he continues to play at a high level.

Stockton gave a lot of credit to his receivers after his giant game against Alabama over the weekend.

"Everybody just stepped up. It wasn’t anything new. You don’t just snap your fingers. It’s all the work put into it. I don’t know if every ball was a dime, but they definitely made some plays.”

One of those playmakers was veteran receiver London Humphreys. The sure-handed receiver hauled in Stockton's only touchdown pass of the game and raved about his quarterback after the big win.

"He has so many options on those plays. More times than not, he is successful in picking the right option there.”