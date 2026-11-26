Recruiting Scoop: Top Georgia Football Commits Shatter The Record Books This Season
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ATHENS - The future is bright for the Georgia Bulldogs as Kirby Smart and his staff inch closer and closer to signing another elite recruiting class.
The Dawgs are planning to sign multiple five-star prospects along with several more who are re-writing the record books this seasons. Here are a few Bulldog commitments who are lighting up the stat sheet
5-star TE Jaxon Dollar
One of the top offensive playmakers across the country, Dollar is a multi-sport standout and a pass-catching machine at 6-foot-4 230-pounds. The dynamic tight end played receiver for his East Lincoln (NC) team this season, hauling ain an eye-opening 90 passes for 1,818 yards and 20 touchdowns. Dollar has eight games this fall where he had at least 100 receiving yards and four games with at least 200 receiving yards. His biggest game of the season was a 13-catch, 249-yard, six touchdown game in their only loss of the season. The unstoppable pass-catcher is currently ranked as the No. 2 TE prospect and the No. 26 overall prospect in the country.
4-star TE Asa Wall
Another do-it-all tight end who can make plays wherever he's lined up, Wall did just about everything for his John Milledge Academy team this fall as a junior. A natural playmaker from Milledgeville, Georgia, Wall was an unstoppable force out of the backfield, carrying the ball for 1,456 yards and 24 touchdowns. His biggest game came in their state championship win over Westfield where he ran for a record-breaking 411 yards and three touchdowns. He played at a different speed this past season and was clearly the best player on the field at all times. The 6-foot-3 230-pound pass-catching tight end also hauled in 35 passes for just under 900 yards and 13 more scores. On defense he made 91 tackles and 20 TLs with four sacks and two blocks on special teams. He's one of the more versatile 2028 prospects in Georgia currently ranked as the No. 7 TE prospect in the country for his class.
3-star RB Noah Parker
One of the most productive running backs across Georgia, Noah Parker is a heavy, tackle-breaking back who is hoping to end his senior season with a state championship this winter. The small-town back ran for at least 100 yards in all 12 of his games so far, totaling 219 carries for 2,009 yards and an incredible 30 touchdowns. Parker has three games of at least 200 yards including a 282-yard 5-TD game against Portal last week in the playoffs. He's currently ranked as the No. 52 running back prospect in the country. The 5-foot-9 210-pounder will take on Johnson County this weekend in the playoffs.
Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014. DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market. DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, GeorgiaFollow MattDeBary