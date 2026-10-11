Georgia Football is College Football's New No. 1: Here's What It Means

ATHENS - Georgia football as at the top of the rankings in college football again.

This time after a 20-17 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. It was the first time Kirby Smart has won in Bryant-Denny Stadium in three tries. The Dawgs’ massive road win coupled with Texas’ stunning come-from-ahead loss to Oklahoma in Dallas paved the path to No. 1 this week for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has not been ranked No. 1 in the nation since being surpassed by the Longhorns in week three of the 2024 season. Georgia beat longhorns twice in 2024 - once powered when Gunner Stockton came in during the second half of the 2024 SEC Championship Game to rally the Dawgs to a win.

But here we sit only halfway through Georgia’s 12-game regular season. These Bulldogs have won the SEC two years running, and they appear on the path to play for it once more in December thanks to the win over the Tide Saturday night.

Its what’s happened in January that has vexed Smart’s Bulldogs lately. Stockton made his first career start in a loss to Notre Dame at the end of 2024. In 2025, Stockton and the Dawgs were outdueled by Ole Miss and Trinidad Chambliss.

Georgia football RB Dwight Phillips Jr. (20) carries the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia at the top of the rankings has become less relevant over time. The post-season is the focus of the team and its fans. The winner of the Georgia-Alabama game should have been awarded the No. 1 ranking - with or without Oklahoma’s stunning win. Texas has not played well, but has delivered results in the first half of the season. The Horns’ win over Ohio State is now the second-best win of the year, but it is still a significant win to be sure.

Alabama had been tested by Florida State and on the road at suddenly-relevant Kentucky. Bama’s blistering of Mississippi State a week ago proved that the Tide was going to be hard to stop. Alabama and Georgia, along with Miami, have looked better than anyone else so far this season.

Ohio State has looked good, too - except for one quarter in Austin. The Buckeyes get undefeated and laboring Indiana this weekend. But without an upset loss, Georgia will remain the No. 1 team until they lose - if that happens. The Dawgs were without two of their top running backs against Alabama, and still blistered Bama for over 200 yards rushing.

Rankings don’t mean what they used to. Now it matters how to play at a particular time of the season - the dead of winter. But these Dawgs proved Saturday night they are now the team to beat in college football.