Georgia Football Hires Phil Rauscher and John Lilly to Coaching Staff
Georgia football has hired both Phil Rauscher and John Lilly to the coaching staff.
On Monday, it was announced that Georgia was targeting two NFL coaches and on Tuesday, it was made official that Georgia hired both Phil Rauscher and John Lilly. The University of Georgia released a statement regarding the new hires. Both Lily and Rauscher have experience in the NFL and now will be making a transition to the collegiate level.
Here is the statement UGA released:
ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia football has added both John Lilly and Phil Rauscher as offensive assistants, according to an announcement Tuesday.
Lilly brings more than 30 years of coaching experience after already serving on the Bulldog staff once in his career. In 2024, he served as the Carolina Panthers tight ends coach after working in the same role for the University of North Carolina for three years.
Lilly spent the 2016 season with the L.A. Rams and the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns after getting his coaching start at Florida State. The Guilford College graduate was previously on the Bulldogs’ staff from 2008-15 and worked with tight ends and special teams.
Rauscher has been in the collegiate and NFL coaching ranks for 15 years, coaching the offense at both the NFL and collegiate levels. He most recently served as the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach and run game coordinator for three seasons after stints with the Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins (now Commanders) and Minnesota Vikings.
A UCLA offensive lineman from 2003-05, Rauscher worked with the Bruins through 2009 before having collegiate stops at Dixie State, Hawaii and Cal Lutheran.
