Georgia Football in Familiar Setting Against Clemson Tigers
As Georgia and Clemson prepare for their week one matchup in Atlanta, the location of the game seems to provide a clear advantage for the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are less than two weeks away from their week one matchup in Atlanta, Georgia. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be playing host to this top-15 bout, and while the game is labeled as a "neutral site" game, the venue seems to favor the Bulldogs much more heavily.
The Bulldogs have played in the venue 10 times since its opening in 2017 and currently boast an undefeated record against non-conference opponents. Clemson on the other hand, has played inside the Benz just once.
Apart from Georgia's advantage in experience, the proximity to fans is much greater as well. The city of Atlanta, while not home to the Bulldogs is full of Georgia fans who will likely hold the majority of seats during the matchup. Making this neutral site bout feel much more like a pseudo-home game for the Dawgs.
Kickoff for the Dawgs and Tigers' matchup is currently set for noon in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the two teams' first meeting since the Dawgs' 10-3 victory over Clemson in the 2021 season opener.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
