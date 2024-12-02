Georgia Football Injury Report Update Per Kirby Smart Ahead of SECCG
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an injury report update on Monday ahead of the SEC Championship game.
The Georgia Bulldogs squeaked by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past weekend on a Friday as it took eight overtimes for them to finally defeat their in-state rival. The Dawgs were down 17-0 at halftime but came storming back in the second half to tie it up and send it to OT. They now will play Texas in the SEC Championship game in a rematch from the game they played earlier in the regular season when Georgia defeated the Longhorns on the road.
With the game going into eight overtimes and the game being played on Friday, Georgia got some needed recovery time the last couple of days. The Dawgs were already a little banged up coming into the matchup against Georgia Tech and they will be hoping to get some guys back to play Texas this Saturday.
Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday and during his press conference, he provided an update to the injury report and on some key players that Georgia is trying to get back for postseason play.
Georgia Football Injury Report:
Trevor Etienne: “You know, Trevor is a ways away. I still don’t know because we haven’t seen hose guys. He wasn’t really close to playing last week vs Tech. So, I don’t know how that’s going to play out.” - Smart on Sunday teleconference.
Dillon Bell: “Adds toughness and quickness. He came out of the game pretty healthy, think it only bothered him once. And that’s good because we need him to be as healthy as possible.”
Christen Miller:
Branson Robinson: “We are hopeful to get Branson back. We are making sure we are bringing him back at the pace he’s comfortable with.”
- Christen Miller: "Uhmm, yes, he's banged up. Didn't do much yesterday, and don't know what he's going to be able to do today. It wasn't you're typical Monday.
- Trevor Etienne: “Hopeful to get him back.”
- "Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson have both looked good in the last few weeks. They have been running and have reached good speeds. We will ramp them up today a bit, we are excited about them getting back to work."
- Roderick Robinson - Played vs Georgia Tech
- Micah Morris - Lower Body
