Georgia Football Labeled as Top Four Team According to ESPN Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs have been labeled as a top four team in the country according to ESPN's rankings.
The college football preseason talk has not been very kind to the Georgia Bulldogs. Media pundits have not been very kind to head coach Kirby Smart and his football program heading into this season. Much of it has to do with what occurred last season, despite Georgia winning the SEC title, but perhaps the page is being turned for the Bulldogs.
ESPN's Bill Connelly recently released his SP+ college football rankings. These rankings are determined by recent recruiting, recent history and returning production, which then spits out a metric to help rank the teams. The Georgia Bulldogs came in fourth overall.
For context, Georgia received a SP+ of 26.9. Ohio State ranked first with a 29.5, Texas ranked fifth with a 26.4 and Michigan ranked 10th with a 21.5.
Whether it's the fear that what Georgia was in 2024 is the new norm for the Bulldogs or that Coach Smart is on his downward fall, there are some disbelievers in the Bulldogs this season. At least in the context of winning and competing for a national title this season.
However, a team that recruits in the top three consistently every single year, has the sport's best coach and has made the college football playoff three out of the last four years certainly understands what it takes to be great more than others.
Georgia managed to win the conference and make the playoffs despite having road games against Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas on top of a neutral site game against Clemson to open the season. They managed to be one of the top teams in the country last year despite all of the concerns and they will look to do the same thing this year.
