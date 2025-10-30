Georgia Football Legend Says Bulldogs Defense Isn’t Good Enough to Win National Title
A former Georgia Bulldog and college football legend believes that the Georgia Bulldogs' defense is not good enough to win a national championship.
The Georgia Bulldogs are nearly three-quarters of the way through with their 2025 regular season, and have found themselves squarely in the thick of contending for both the College Football Playoff as well as the SEC Championship.
But while the Bulldogs are on track to have a chance to compete for their third national title in five seasons, one national analyst is extremely skeptical of the team's ability to do so, given their output on one side of the ball.
David Pollack, a nationally renowned college football analyst, currently believes that the Bulldogs' defense is good enough to win a national title. The former ESPN analyst explained his reasoning in a preview of the Bulldogs' matchup with the Florida Gators earlier this week on an episode of Crain & Company.
David Pollack Expresses Concerns With Georgia Bulldogs' Defense
"Georgia's defense, as constructed, as it's run, is not good enough to go make damage. It's not good enough to go win a national championship or win the SEC," said Pollack. "They've got to improve, they've got to find a little bit more of an identity for who they are and what they are. They've got to change a little bit from the system that they have lived in."
Pollack, a former Bulldog himself, has plenty of experience with elite defensive output. During his time in Athens, the defensive lineman accounted for more than 30 sacks, which earned him a pair of All-American Honors in 2002 and 2004. He was eventually selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and became one of many Georgia legends on the defensive side of the ball.
While Georgia's defense has not been abysmal this season, statistically, it has not been up to par with former units of the Kirby Smart era. The Bulldogs are currently ranked 93rd in third-down defense and have forced just eight sacks and six total turnovers up to this point in the season.
Despite the lackluster showing on the statsheet, the Bulldogs' defense has delivered in a handful of crucial moments. The Dawgs have shut out two SEC opponents in the second half and held the Ole Miss Rebels to just 13 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter of their matchup.
While the Bulldogs' defense may not currently have what it takes to win a national title, Kirby Smart and his staff are more than capable of improving the team's output on the defensive side of the ball, and leading the Dawgs to another national championship.