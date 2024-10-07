Georgia Football Looks to Extend Win Streak Against Mississippi State
The Georgia Bulldogs will look to continue their impressive win streak against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be in action this Saturday as they play host to a fellow SEC opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. This will be the 27th meeting in a series that Georgia commands 20-6.
Though these two programs have not met with great frequency, the Bulldogs in Red and Black have controlled this series and have won 13 of the last 14 contests. During that time, the Dawgs have amassed an impressive five-game win streak over State, which dates back to 2011.
The Bulldogs will look to add their sixth consecutive victory over Mississippi State this Saturday in Athens. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 4:15 p.m. and will air on SEC Network.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
