Georgia Football Offensive Line Spring Practice Depth Chart Check

A look at what we believe Georgia's offensive line depth chart looks like up to this point in Spring practice.

The Georgia Bulldogs are well into spring practice at this point. It's a pivotal time of the year for players to establish themselves on the depth chart and earn playing time for the upcoming season. It's also an important time for Georgia to get their first look at any newcomers they have on the roster.

The Bulldogs lost quite a bit of talent to the NFL draft this offseason and will be replacing two starters on the offensive line. Tackle Monroe Freeling and guard Micah Morris are both off the roster now, so Georgia will have to find some new names to step up in the offensive line room.

Luckily for Georgia, they have the majority of their starting rotation figured out. Drew Bobo, Earnest Greene, Donnie Glover and Juan Gaston are all back for another season. Bobo will be the starting center, Glover will start at one of the guard spots and Greene, along with Gaston, will likely hold down the two tackle spots.

The Biggest Questions at Offensive Line for the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia offensive lineman Juan Gaston (73) at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That leaves the two questions as: Which side will Glover start on and who will take the other guard spot? Right now, it seems like Daniel Calhoun is the favorite to earn the fifth starting role on the offensive line this year. Calhoun is entering his third season with the program so it seems fitting that he would be the front runner for the time being.

The offensive line conversation extends past the five starting spots, though. Every team needs depth, especially at the offensive line. Jah Jackson appears to be a name that is looking to be the first man up for one of the tackle spots. Michael Uini is another name that earned playing time last year and will likely be somewhere in the mix in the fall.

Another position that has a battle ensuing at the moment is at center. Bobo is the starter, but who is first off the bench? Last season, it was Malachi Toliver, but he will have to continue to fight off the likes of Cortez Smith to maintain that position on the depth chart.

Other names to keep an eye on ahead next season are true freshmen Ekene Ogboko and Zykie Helton. Ogboko was a highly ranked prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and we saw how quickly Gaston made it onto the field last season. Helton is a name that has received a lot of buzz throughout spring practice.