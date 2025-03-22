Georgia Football Offensive Lineman Arrested Following Car Accident
Georgia offensive lineman Marques Easley arrested following car accident.
Easley was arrested in Oconee County on Friday and was charged with reckless conduct and reckless driving. According to jail records, the 19-year-old was booked at 4:35 p.m. on Friday and released at 5:04 p.m. on a $1,000 bond, first reported by 247.
The details regarding Easley's class were made public on Friday.
Easley told the officers that he was traveling between 25-30 MPH. The crash report states that "the investigating troopers found this to be an inaccurate account of [what] happened due to the amount of damage from the crash and the fact that [Easley's Challenger] had tire marks going back an estimated 200 feet."
"The tire marks were consistent with a vehicle laying drag," the report stated.
An official statement has been released by the Georgia Football athletic program on Thursday following reports surfacing of two players involved in separate driving incidents.
"ATHENS, Ga. --- Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley have been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. There will be no further comment."
Georgia WR, Nitro Tuggle was arrested for reckless driving and Speeding beyond the Maximum Limits according to the Athens Clarke County arrest records. He was released on a $26.00 bond
There have been no official reports on Marques Easley's incident. However, sources have told Georgia Bulldogs on SI that Easley was involved in a single-car crash earlier in the week, requiring a stint in the hospital.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not set to speak with the media until Tuesday at the earliest."
