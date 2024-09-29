Georgia Football Offensive Lineman Injured vs Alabama
A Georgia football player has gone down with an injury against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are facing off in the regular season for the first time since 2020 when Georgia made the trip to Tuscaloosa. They are once again playing at Alabama and a Georgia player has gone down with an injury during the content. Offensive lineman Jared Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury in the second half of the game. The injury is continuing to be monitored and an update will be provided when available.
The Bulldogs have unfortunately become quite familiar with The Crimson Tide as they have played spoiler for Georgia numerous times throughout the past decade. The most recent was the 2023 SEC Championship when Alabama ended the Dawgs' historic win streak and doomed their chances at a third straight national title.
Not only do the Dawgs have an opportunity to avenge their only loss from last season, but to also earn a massive road win against a top-5 team in the country.
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
