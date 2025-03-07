Georgia Football Player Signs Canadian Football Contract with Montreal Alouettes
Georgia running back Daijun Edwards has signed a contract with the Montreal Alouettes.
Following the 2024 NFL Draft, there were a couple of Georgia Bulldogs that were picked up by teams as undrafted free agents. One of them was running back Daijun Edwards, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Unfortunately for Edwards, the Steelers would go on to cut him in August ahead of the 2024 NFL season, despite some positive showings from Edwards during the preseason. The good news is that Edwards will be continuing his football career in a different league.
The former Bulldog has signed a contract in the Canadian Football league with the Montreal Alouettes.
In 2023, he finished his 2023 season with 881 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns with the Bulldogs. Edwards finished his college career with 2,083 rushing yards, 24 touchdowns and averaged 5.3 yards per carry over his career. He also helped Georgia back-to-back national titles. He also won an SEC title in 2022.
Edwards' best ability as a back was the ability to always pick up positive yards. Even if it was a gain of one, that likely meant Edwards made somebody miss in the backfield who had an opportunity to make it a loss of four yards. It's why he was able to average over five yards per carry over his college career.
The Canadian Football league begins their season this summer. The Montreal Alouettes first game of the season is on June 6th, so hopefully Edwards can find his footing there and continue his football career or maybe even land himself back into the NFL if he impresses enough with his new team.
