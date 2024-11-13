Georgia Football Players Advocating for Blackout vs Tennessee Volunteers
Georgia football are supporting the idea of fans wearing black to the game against Tennessee.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for a must-win matchup against their longtime rival, the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday in Athens. This will be the 54th meeting between these two programs in a series that the Bulldogs currently lead 28-23-2.
The Dawgs are heading into this matchup on the heels of an embarrassing loss on the road to the Ole Miss Rebels and are in desperate need of a win this Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Volunteers, on the other hand, enter this matchup with just one loss on the season and are in a relatively decent position to make this year’s College Football Playoff.
The good news for Georgia is this will be their first home since the Mississippi State game which was played before the team traveled to Texas. Considering the major status of the game and what is on the line during Saturday's game, fans have been pitching the idea for fans to blackout the stadium for the game. It's not just the fans that are spreading the word though, it's the players too.
The well-known and student-led Spike Squad has been spreading the word on social media that fans need to show up in black on Saturday, and now the players are helping spread the word too. In the tweet above, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, linebacker Smael Mondon, running back Cash Jones and tight end Lawson Luckie are seen sharing the spike squad's initial post.
This is the first night home game of the season for Georgia and both the fans and players are wanting to make it a big one by switching things up.
Other Georgia News:
- Just How Dominant Was Georgia's Defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
- Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
- PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convincing Fashion
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily