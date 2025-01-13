Georgia Football Players Dominate NFL Playoffs in Wild Card Round
Former Georgia players dominated in the NFL playoffs wild card round.
The first round of the NFL playoffs kicked off this weekend as wild card teams fought for their spot in the divisional round. A large number of former Georgia players participated in the first round of the playoffs and a few more are set to play on Monday in the matchup between the LA Rams and Minnesota Vikings.
With five of the six games officially in the books though, it's already safe to say that Georgia players dominated the first round of the playoffs for multiple teams. Even though not all of their efforts were enough to help their team secure a win, they certainly showcased the value of spending your college career at the University of Georgia.
Wide receiver Ladd McConkey and defensive back Kamari Lassiter got the weekend started for Georgia. McConkey reeled in nine receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown. It's the most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game in NFL history. Lassiter joined the party by nabbing an interception and tallying a tackle for loss. That was just the start of a great weekend for former Dawgs though.
George Pickens, had five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers game against the Ravens. Tight end Darnell Washington added in a reception for nine yards himself. Defensively Roquan Smith did his thing for the Ravens by tacking up five tackles on the day.
Next up on the list was the Buffalo Bills vs the Denver Broncos and running back James Cook continued his career season. He finished the game with 23 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown as the Bills went on to route the Broncos at home.
Eagles vs Packers was nothing short of a showcase for the Dawgs. Linebacker Nolan Smith had two sacks, two tackles for loss and eight total tackles. Linebacker Nakobe Dean had two tackles for loss and six total tackles. Defensive back Javon Bullard had three tackles and Quay Walker led the Packers in tackles with eight.
The weekend isn't over yet for the Dawgs either as quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams will take on the Vikings Monday night.
