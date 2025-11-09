Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Steelers vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10
Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up arguably their most impressive win of the season to date in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, and they'll look to beat another team ahead of them in the AFC standings in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football.
The Los Angeles Chargers host the Steelers in primetime, and they’re 6-3 this season after beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. The only problem? Los Angeles lost starting tackle Joe Alt for the season in that game, the second star tackle the team has lost in the 2025 season.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers have their work cut out for them in Week 10, but oddsmakers have them favored at home in this matchup.
Now, Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread as an underdog this season, but the Chargers have a lethal passing attack that is looking to pick apart a Steelers defense that has given up the fourth-most passing yards in the league this season.
All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks for this game, and we’ve broken down a few of our favorites in one spot to help bettors make their picks for Sunday Night Football in Week 10.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Steelers vs. Chargers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Pittsburgh Steelers +3 (-115) vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Iain MacMillan
- Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
- Ladd McConkey OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey
- Aaron Rodgers OVER 21.5 Completions (-109) – Peter Dewey
Pittsburgh Steelers +3 (-115) vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for this matchup in his Road to 272 column, and he’s betting on the Steelers to cover on the road:
The Los Angeles Chargers have a real problem ahead of them with Joe Alt joining Rashawn Slater on the IR. Now, they're without their two starting offensive tackles, which is terrible news for the team, which is already allowing the highest pressure rate per dropback at 26.5%. Now, they have to take on one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. The Steelers, spearheaded by T.J. Watt, have a pressure rate of 22.7% while sporting the third most sacks in the league this season with 27.
If the Steelers can create pressure on Justin Herbert, which all signs point to them being able to do so, this game is going to be a close one on Sunday Night Football.
Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
This season, the Chargers have allowed the seventh-most rushing scores in the NFL, setting Jaylen Warren up in a good spot on Sunday night:
This is a great matchup for Jaylen Warren, and the Chargers have given up 10 rushing scores in nine games while allowing 4.9 yards per carry (the sixth-most in the NFL).
Warren found the end zone twice on the ground in Week 9, but he’s scored just three total times this season. So, there is some risk involved since he’s all the way down at the price of +125.
Still, the Steelers have given Warren 16, 13 and 16 carries in the last three weeks and he has at least 13 touches in every game this season. That kind of volume makes Warren an attractive bet against such a weak run defense on Sunday night.
Ladd McConkey OVER 66.5 Receiving Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey
After a bit of a slow start to the season, McConkey has really come on as of late and is now taking on a Pittsburgh defense that has struggled against the pass all season:
Over the last five weeks, Ladd McConkey has been targeted 47 times by Justin Herbert (over nine per game), reeling in 31 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns.
He’s cleared 66.5 receiving yards in three of those five games and four times in the 2025 season overall.
McConkey should be in line for a huge day against a Pittsburgh defense that has given up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL and ranks 21st in the league in EPA/Pass.
The Chargers wideout has at least six targets and four receptions in each of his last five games, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.
Aaron Rodgers OVER 21.5 Completions (-109) – Peter Dewey
This may be a tough game for Rodgers to throw touchdowns (Los Angeles has allowed just eight passing scores all season), but he may be undervalued in his completions prop on Sunday night:
Rodgers has cleared 21.5 completions in each of his last three games, and he’s thrown the ball 30 or more times in all but two of his starts.
With the Steelers set as underdogs, I don’t mind taking Rodgers to clear this completion line, especially since he’s completed 68.7 percent of his passes in the 2025 season.
The Chargers rank 11th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but the Steelers have thrived in the short passing game, allowing Rodgers to pick up some quick completions to boost his total. He’s completed at least 21 passes in five of his eight games, averaging 20.9 per game this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
