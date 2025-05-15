Georgia Football Players Spurned on Latest Top 100 Players in College Football List
The Georgia Bulldogs were spurned on the latest top 100 players in college football list.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they won the SEC and made the college football playoff. They also just had 13 players selected in the NFL draft. A typical calendar year for head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia.
However, there have been some doubtful comments made about Georgia this offseason, and another just got added to the list. ON3's Thomas Goldkamp released his top 100 college football players for the 2025 season, and the Bulldogs didn't have a single player in the top 90.
Georgia did have two players make the list: Christen Miller at No. 96 and CJ Allen at No. 91. Two major returnees for Georgia's defense. However, some other names that are worth mentioning did not make the list.
KJ Bolden got significant run for the Bulldogs as a true freshman at safety despite Dan Jackson and Malaki Starks being on the roster - two NFL draft picks. Cornerback Daylen Everette had a massive season for Georgia last season and is returning as the starter this season. Running back Nate Frazier was massive for Georgia last season as a true freshman and will be the lead back in the room this season. Zachariah Branch was one of the top names in the transfer portal this season, which Georgia proceeded to land.
Those aren't the only names worth mentioning but rather just a few examples of players that feel like they have a case.
Georgia may not be loaded down with the typical amount of projected first rounders that people are used to seeing, but for a team that recruits annually in the top three, it seems like they should probably have a few more names on this list.
